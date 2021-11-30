Omicron Scare: Jammu & Kashmir Govt Ramps Up Surveillance To Prevent Transmission

As fear over the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron looms over India, the Jammu and Kashmir government along with other states have also ramped up its preparations to avoid the spread of the infection. As a part of it, administrations at the divisional and district levels have been instructed by the government for ensuring the testing of all foreign travellers to the union territory. Apart from that, certain guidelines have also been laid upon for all international travellers from outside countries.

The move came after a meeting of the COVID Task Force which reviewed the public health response to COVID-19. Chaired by J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday, the meeting further issued directions to administrations in the light of the new variant. Mehta, during the meeting, has asked all the officials for ensuring universal testing of foreign travellers to Jammu and Kashmir following up the guidelines issued by the central government. Along with that, the chief secretary also emphasised the Health Department for establishing genome sequencing facilities at various government medical colleges across the union territory for early detection of the variant or any other mutations.

Following that, the district administration has been asked to establish government quarantine centres and explore arrangements for paid quarantines facilities. The meeting which was attended by several administrative officials including Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, MD of National Health Mission, and Director, Family Welfare also saw discussions on the health infrastructure in the union territory.

Centre issues fresh guidelines for international passengers

Earlier in the day, the central government has issued new guidelines for the international passengers arriving from foreign countries amid concerns about the new variant, Omicron. According to an advisory issued by the Centre, filling up a self-declaration board form has been mandated for all the passengers with their travel history of the last 14 days.

Apart from that, a separate holding area will be demarcated for the passengers arriving from "at-risk" countries at every Indian airport with proper amenities. Meanwhile, additional RT-PCR facilities and necessary arrangements will be made followed by COVID-19 protocols during the stay of passengers inside the terminal.

Following the directions of the Centre, states have also ramped up their preparedness for prevention and early detection of Omicron. Also, the focus will be given to speeding up the vaccination coverage across the nation.

Image: PTI