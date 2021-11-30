Omicron Scare: Karnataka CM Dismisses Lockdown Rumours, Urges People To Follow COVID Norms

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to the people not to pay attention to lockdown rumours, reassuring them that there is no proposal to impose any lockdown in the state. He also informed that his government is keeping strict vigil against the new COVID variant Omicron.

While speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "There is no question of imposing the lockdown now. Normal life should go on. The state government is keeping strict vigil against the new COVID variant 'Omicron'. Meanwhile, precautions against the Delta variant too is being tightened. The government is tackling the issue on two fronts. Test swab samples in suspicious cases had been sent to National Center For Biological Sciences (NCBS) for Genome sequencing to ascertain the exact variant. International passengers are being strictly screened at airports. Those who were in contact with them are also being traced and tested."

"The state government has issued the guidelines for setting up clusters where a spurt in the cases had been reported. Those in the clusters are being tested again 7 days after they get a positive report of the first test. About 4000 persons have been tested at SDM college in Dharwad. Similar tests are on at clusters in Mysuru, Hassan and Anekal in Bengaluru", the Karnataka CM added.

COVID-19 in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 291 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,148 and the toll to 38,211. The day also saw 745 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,51,492, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list in the number of cases (185), as the city saw 654 discharges and 6 deaths. The total number of active cases is now 6,416. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.47 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.74 per cent. Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Bidar and Mysuru, with one each.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 185, Mysuru 28, Dakshina Kannada 19, Dharwad 9, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,56,452, followed by Mysuru 1,79,771 and Tumakuru 1,21,095.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: @bsbommai (Twitter)