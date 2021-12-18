Omicron Scare: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala Report Fresh Cases, India's Tally Now At 126

After states including Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra reported fresh cases of Omicron, India’s count rose to 126 on Saturday, December 18.

According to a Health Ministry report, Omicron cases have been recorded across 11 states in the country. States that have recorded the cases of the new COVID variant include Maharashtra with 43, Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (8), Gujarat (7), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Karnataka reports 2 COVID cluster outbreaks

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar informed in a tweet that two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada reported two cluster outbreaks of COVID. One of the cluster outbreaks has 14 COVID-19 cases out of which four are of Omicron while the other cluster reported 19 cases of COVID-19 with one case of Omicron.

While two cases of the new variant of the Coronavirus were reported in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in patients aged 17 and 44. ''The 17-year-old patient in Thiruvananthapuram came from the UK while the 44-year-old reached the state from Tunisia in a chartered flight. The patient in Malappuram came from Tanzania while the Thrissur native came from Kenya,'' Health Minister Veena George said in a release.

Also, in western Maharashtra, a couple and their 13-year-old daughter who arrived from Uganda have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

COVID situation in India

India on Saturday, December 18, reported 7,145 fresh coronavirus infections with 8,706 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.24%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.38%.

To date, the country has administered 1,37,47,41,782 COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier on December 17, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Balram Bhargava laid down three must-follow measures to curb the spread of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant. In a press briefing, ICMR DG Dr Bhargava said, "This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities."

