Omicron Scare: Kerala Announces 7-day Quarantine For Passengers From 'high-risk' Nations

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that the state government has taken all necessary precautions in the context of the new COVID variant as per the Central government's directives. Her statement comes as India confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, detected in Karnataka on Thursday.

"We have taken all possible steps in the context of Omicron as per the union government's guidelines. RT-PCR tests are done at airports. Travellers coming from high-risk countries have to take the RT-PCR test on arrival," Veena George told ANI.

Kerala announces 7-day quarantine for passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations

The minister further informed that the travellers arriving from high-risk countries will undergo a seven-day quarantine after arrival in Kerala and will have to retake the RT-PCR test on the eighth day, after which they must be under self-observation.

"2 per cent of passengers coming from non-high-risk countries would be chosen for the RT-PCR test and be in self-observation for 14 days," Veena George said. "Genomic surveillance is on, we are vigilant and have taken all probable steps," George added.

Two persons in Karnataka were detected with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the health ministry. The variant was contracted by a 46-year-old man and a 66-year-old man. Three primary contacts and two secondary contacts of the 46-year-old Karnataka man who was diagnosed with the Omicron variant have also tested positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited.

Omicron Variant

On November 25, the COVID variant, Omicron, was initially reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa. According to the WHO, the first confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was discovered in a sample obtained on November 9 this year.

According to the health ministry, the Omicron coronavirus variety has been confirmed in 29 nations, with the number projected to climb. India has also added numerous nations to the list of at-risk countries, and the travellers arriving from these nations would be made to undergo precautionary measures upon arrival, including post-arrival COVID testing. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has also warned that the Omicron variant can be five times more infectious than previously known variants.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: Facebook/@VeenaGeorgeOfficial-FB/Shutterstock)