Omicron Scare: Kerala Reports Four New Omicron Cases Taking State's Tally To Five

With four new cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the total tally of the state has jumped to five on Wednesday, informed State Health Minister Veena George. Adding more to it, she said that among the four reported cases, two are the wife and the mother-in-law, as they came in contact with the first positive case which was reported in Kochi while the third person is from Ernakulam who had arrived from Congo and the fourth case is from Thiruvananthapuram was a returnee from the United Kingdom. "All the patients are currently stable", she added.

Further advising everyone to remain cautioned, she said that the contacts of these persons have been identified and their flight details are also being collected.

Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday followed by 125 fatalities and 3,898 recoveries. Also, 157 deaths have been added to the tally as per the new guidelines of the Centre. Earlier these numbers were not added to the COVID-19 death list due to some reason.

In view of the rising threats of Omicron, the Kerala government has already issued guidelines for preventing the spread of the variant in the state. Concerned authorities are instructed to identify COVID-19 clusters in the state and further increase genetic sequencing tests.

Precautionary measures were intensified after the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Kerala on Sunday. The patient was a Kerala native who recently arrived from the UK with his wife.

India under Omicron threat

Apart from Kerala, cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat. The first case of the new variant was reported on November 25 from South Africa and has now spread across various countries and raised concerns about the third wave of COVID-19.

Maharashtra being the worst affected in India has till now reported a total of 32 cases followed by Rajasthan at 17. The first case in India was reported from Bengaluru with two patients testing positive with Omicron.

Notably, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal reporting its first Omicron case have taken the national tally to 73 on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock/Facebook/@VeenaGeorge