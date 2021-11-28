Omicron Scare: Kerala Steps Up Vigil At Airports; Mandates RT-PCR Testing For Travellers

The Kerala government has stepped up vigil across the state in light of the presence of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that was first reported in South Africa, but as of now there is no cause for concern in the state, said Health Minister Veena George on Saturday.

The state has taken all precautionary steps as per the guidelines of the Centre and surveillance would be strengthened in all airports, she said, urging everyone to strictly follow COVID guidelines and get vaccinated at the earliest.

"Passengers coming from other countries are travelling after undergoing RT-PCR test at the point of origin. After reaching here, they're being subjected to RT-PCR testing; 7-day quarantine required," said Veena George. "As far as Kerala is concerned, we are constantly examining the presence of mutant virus in samples," she added.

The Health Department also conducted review meetings and strengthened preventive measures based on that.

According to the central guidelines, all passengers arriving in the country from abroad should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours and upload it to the concerned portal. Those coming from the countries mentioned in the central guidelines would be closely monitored and will need to take the RT-PCR test again at the state airports.

The suspected samples of the passengers coming from these countries would be sent for genetic testing for virus variants, the Minister said.

PM Modi directs officials to review international travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducted a review meeting on Saturday and directed officials to be proactive in view of the new variant. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified among the 'at risk' category. PM Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

The global health body has named the new variant 'Omicron', labelling it a variant of concern because of its high number of mutations and some early evidence that it carries a higher degree of infection than other variants. That means people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered could be subject to contracting it again.

(With inputs from agency)