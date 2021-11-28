Omicron Scare: Medical Experts Explain Why New Variant Is Not Big Threat To India For Now

Amid the ongoing scare evoked by the newly detected COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’, Indian medical experts demystified the rising concerns on the spread of the multi-mutated variant.

While speaking to Republic TV’s Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswami on Sunday, Padma Bhushan Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Hospital and Padma Shri Dr Arvinder Soin, Chairman of Medanta Institute of Liver Transplant answered several questions pertaining to the new variant concerning India, majorly they have advised that ‘there is no need to panic’ and the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccines are our best safeguards.

How serious is the new COVID variant ‘Omicron’?

While elucidating about the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa, Dr Ashok Seth explained, “The situation of this new variant is of concern, while the variant had not come into the country, we have to be cautious. While there should be no panic, proactive and stringent measures have to be taken, going by the experience of the delta variant. We know that this variant has more mutations than the Delta variant, hence there is a serious concern about it, therefore it wasn't considered as a 'variant of interest' by WHO, and was straight away moved to the category of a 'variant of concern."

To which, Dr Arvinder Soin added, “Omicron is of concern because it could be a ground for vaccine escape or can escape immunity. However, it is not proven yet, it's just a fear and it's ok to be cautious about it.”

Dr Soin further highlighted that we are not aware of the transmissibility of the variant or how dangerous it is yet, based on the data from the countries where it had been detected, no major surge of cases has been observed yet and no serious effects of the variant had been seen till now. The infected patients have only suffered mild illnesses.



“The places where the Omicron has been found, have not seen any surges of late and the positive cases found are mild there-- with mild fatigue and muscle ache,” he added.

Preparations have to be in place, govt is actively monitoring travellers: Dr Seth

Dr Seth emphasised, “Stringent and specific measures have been taken by our officials and policymakers in the present time. It is an evolving situation, in the coming weeks we will be able to understand whether we need to be hitting this hard, but we need to be prepared, scrutiny has to be in place, surveillance and genomic sequence has to be ramped up,” he added.

“Whatever measures have been taken to monitor the travellers are of utmost importance. Clusters have to be looked at and preparations for any such speculated wave has to be revised. Let's not panic about it and it's better to be prepared and proactive rather than repenting about it later,” Dr Seth said further.

Are Travel bans and restrictions justified?

On being asked if the stringent travel curbs and restraints put up by several countries, including Israel on travellers from countries where the new variant had been detected justified, Dr Ashok Seth responded that "it is an evolving situation and every country takes measures that suit itself best, however, there is no doubt about having scrutiny, it is important.”

He further said that “Our country has taken appropriate measures and exercised great scrutiny. The government is doing its job efficiently, with PM Modi himself taking stock of the situation at the helm of affairs, we should feel safe that the policies are being implemented.”

Do we need booster shots to fight 'Omicron'?

As the new variant raises doubts of escaping immunity build-up through vaccines, questions on the need for booster shots are being raised, on being asked about the same, Dr Arvinder Soin responded in the favour of administering another vaccine shot to bolster the immunity against COVID further. He asserted that at present the surging wave in European countries is a bigger issue of concern than the ‘Omicron’ since we don't know anything in particular about it.

Surging COVID waves in European countries are a bigger concern. They are witnessing a surge in COVID cases because immunity against COVID is waning in Europe, if there will be a surge in India, it will be at the time, when our immunity wanes and that's why, what we can do is get our maximum population doubly vaccinated, vaccinate our children and consider vaccinating high-risk/ immunosuppressed individuals with a booster shot. Especially the elderly, debilitated and those with comorbidities.”

He went on to say, “We should start thinking about the booster shot and priority should be given to the Vaccinating adults, children and then others.”

Is opening schools safe amid concerns of new variants?

Dr Seth answered this question and stressed that children must attend schools, their education can not be compromised, however, stringent measures should be taken to keep them safe-- following the COVID appropriate behaviour and laid guidelines should be a priority along with ensuring continuous masking.

Fortis Hospital Chairman Dr Seth added that the vaccination of children is being worked upon in India and the government is working on it. “Omicron has not entered India, there is great scrutiny, we don't know if it is more virulent or more transmissible, speculations are being made on the way it has been mutated, hence we should avoid panicking about it, there should not be a fear that the ‘Omicron’ has reached around us and another wave will be there. We shall not panic and focus on maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour.”

Are current vaccines efficient against the mutated Variant?

Medanta Chairman Dr Soin clarified the doubts raised on vaccine’s efficiency, he said, “We don't know yet, so there should be no doubt on vaccines, everyone should double vaccinate.”

Throwing more light on it, he added, “Spike protein has hundreds and thousands of genes and only 32 have mutated, hence, there is a bigger possibility that the vaccines will be efficient against the new variant.” “And even if the efficiency is not as good as for other variants, it is still likely to protect against severe illness and death. Variants will keep coming and therefore, only appropriate behaviour, masks and vaccines can protect us. We must avoid all crowds, maintain social distancing and follow COVID appropriate behaviour religiously,” he added.

