Omicron Scare: MHA Urges States To Consider Imposing Need-based Local COVID-19 Curbs

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now written to all states and union territories stressing the need for precautions. The ministry in its letter has asked the chief secretaries of all states and UTs to consider imposing “need-based” restrictions on public movement during the festive season. The ministry also urged the administrations to strictly implement directions issued by the health ministry to contain the pandemic.

The home ministry has now written to states regarding coronavirus management amid the rising concern over the Omicron variant. The ministry has also asked the states and UTs to continue to strictly follow all COVID protocols throughout the country till 31st January 2022. Furthermore, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the letter to States/UTs also urged the states to not let their guards down.

“I would like to reiterate that all the states and UTs must observe all precautions and not let their guard down. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions to control the crowd during the festive season,” Ajay Bhalla wrote in the letter. He further explained the concern over the Omicron variant. “The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron …, is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VoC (variant of concern) and is posing a new challenge for the COVID containment measures,” he added.

“In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep. In our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 states/UTs,” the Home Secretary wrote. “State governments should ensure that the health systems in the states are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant. Further, the state governments/UT administrations should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional and the buffer stock of essential drugs should also be maintained,” the letter further said.

MHA urges following COVID appropriate behaviour

The ministry in its letter also emphasises the continued use of the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and following the COVID appropriate behaviour to curb the virus spread. It noted that the wearing of face masks and maintaining safe social distancing in all public areas/ gatherings must remain mandatory. The letter also asked states to look into misinformation concerning the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to avoid anxiety among the public. It asked the states/UTs administrations to ‘educate’ people on the variant and the need to curb the same.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier announced the decision to extend the validity of existing COVID-19 guidelines. The regulations and containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its advisory dated September 21, 2021, have been extended till December 31.

Image: PTI/REPUBLIC WORLD