Omicron Scare: Night Curfew Imposed In Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Till Dec 31

After the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID have been reported in Karnataka, a night curfew has been imposed in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as a precautionary measure till December 31.

As per the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department of the Union Territory administration, the night curfew will be imposed between 11 pm and 6 am till December 31.

The last time such night curfew was imposed was in the month of April, during the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 which had led to a massive medical crisis across the country, which led to several deaths. However, the curfew was later lifted as the number of cases started decreasing with an increase in the number of vaccinations against coronavirus. Currently, there are zero active cases of COVID in the entire UT.

The order further stated, "Administration shall take intensive surveillance measures in accordance with the advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

'Two cases of Omicron variant reported in India': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday announced that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The new COVID-19 variant which was first detected in South Africa was recently declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-apt behaviour is required," the Union Healt Ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron variant till now. The ministry further stated that no severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant have been detected so far. "In all such cases in the country and across the world, no severe symptom has been noted. The WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," the Health ministry said.

(With Agency Inputs)