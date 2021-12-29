Omicron Scare: 'No Grand Celebrations On 31st In Mumbai This Year,' Says Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the surge in cases of COVID-19, especially Omicron in Maharashtra and in the rest of the country, people are being asked repeatedly to be vigilant. Therefore, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced on Wednesday that 31st December celebrations will not be allowed in Mumbai.

Speaking on the increasing number of COVID patients in the last few days in Maharashtra, state minister Aaditya Thackeray stated, "This can be a starting of the third wave of COVID. We are planning to start vaccination of children from January 3. We are conducting meetings with schools and colleges. We are also planning to give boosters and have discussions on this. "

He added, "Though the cases of COVID are increasing, there is no need to panic. Take care and follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Big celebrations will be not allowed on 31st December. Parties in public places will not be allowed."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday and are likely to discuss measures in light of the new COVID variant. Although there has been no statement from the PM's office about the issue on which this meeting is being held. The meeting will be convened on Wednesday at 4 pm in which almost all Cabinet Ministers are likely to be present.

Omicron In India

India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65, and Telangana 62. As the world is witnessing a huge spike in infections from the new COVID-19 strain particularly in Europe and the US, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that the new variant could lead to overwhelming healthcare systems.