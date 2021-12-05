India's Omicron Tally Hits 21: NTAGI To Hold Discussion Over COVID Booster Dose On Dec 6

Amid the Omicron scare in India, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is deliberating on the possibility of administering an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a select group of the population. The issue of administering a COVID booster shot to immunocompromised individuals will be deliberated upon in a meeting of the NTAGI on December 6, PTI reported, quoting official sources.

The development comes a few days after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG) informed that it was discussing a COVID booster shot or third doses for people who are at high risk of COVID-19. According to the country's top genome sequencing laboratories, more scientific data is required to make the decision. In its earlier briefing, INSACOG had said that those above 40 years or those at high risk/exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster shots.

“Many more scientific experiments are needed to assess the impacts of booster dose, which are being guided and monitored by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC),” INSACOG informed via a bulletin on December 4.

While speaking in Lok Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, had announced that a decision on booster doses and vaccines for kids would be taken on the basis of scientific advice. The focus of the vaccination drive would be to expand the coverage of the second dose, he informed. During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, several lawmakers have suggested a booster dose of COVID vaccines for the elderly, immunocompromised, and health workers who work in high-risk environments.

21 Omicron cases in India

India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2.

Two days later, the country reported its 3rd and 4th Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Today, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.