Omicron Scare: Over 100 Foreign Retrunees Untraceable In Maharashtra's Thane District

Amid concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron, authorities in Maharashtra said 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees in the Thane district were untraceable currently. According to Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Vijay Suryavanshi, mobile numbers of a few of these returnees are switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked. It is pertinent to note here that the first case of Omicron in Maharashtra was found in the same district.

The official further informed regarding the restrictions these travellers have to follow:

"Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations," he added.

Omicron cases increase in Maharashtra

On Monday, the state authorities detected two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total count in the state to 10. Confirming the news, the state health department underlined that the cases were detected in Mumbai. Among the two cases is a 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25, 2021, and his 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on the same day.

"Both patients have no symptoms and are admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Both patients have taken Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine," the state department said in a statement. "5 High-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both these patients have been traced. Further, tracing is currently underway," it further said, adding that all these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable.

Omicron cases in India

With two new cases in Maharashtra, the total tally of the country has reached 23. Prior to this, Delhi had recorded its first case of the new virus variant. Earlier a man, who returned from South Africa to Maharashtra's Mumbai had tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant on Saturday. Later, another seven cases were detected from Maharashtra. A man from Jamnagar in Gujarat, who returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the Omicron variant last week. Nine people tested positive for the variation in Rajasthan's Jaipur, bringing the total number of Omicron cases in the country to 21.