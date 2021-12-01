Omicron Scare: Six Passengers From 'at Risk' Nations Test COVID-19 Positive In Maharashtra

In a major development, Maharashtra's Health Department on Tuesday informed that six passengers who arrived from South Africa and other high-risk nations have tested COVID positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. This comes amid rising concerns and scare over Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV2).

The state's Health Department also added that cases have been found in the municipal corporation limits of Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Pune. It added that two passengers who arrived from Nigeria have been found in the Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation area neighbouring Pune.

Maharashtra mandates 7-day quarantine for passengers from 'at-risk' nations

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday made institutional quarantine mandatory for 7 days for passengers coming to the state from “at-risk” countries. In addition, it also announced that all domestic travellers must undergo RT-PCR tests irrespective of their vaccination status.

Moreover, the Centre on Monday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines that have been issued demand travellers to submit travel details of 14 days and upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey. Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

17 test positive for COVID-19 after contact-tracing of inmates of old age home

In another news, as many as 17 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. These included four senior citizens, a woman and 12 care-takers, he added. Those who tested positive had come in contact with inmates of Matoshri Vruddhashram, an old age home in Thane district.

Earlier, 62 persons including 55 senior citizens at an old age home, located at Sorgaon in Bhiwandi tehsil, had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 62 persons and five other suspected patients were admitted to the Thane civil hospital.

With PTI inputs