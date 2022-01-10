Omicron Scare: Tamil Nadu Issues Fresh Guidelines For Testing Amid Surge In COVID Cases

As COVID cases driven by fast-spreading Omicron variant continue to wreak havoc across the country, Tamil Nadu's Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicine (TNDPH) has issued fresh guidelines for Omicron testing. Last week, the Tamil Nadu government also announced the night curfew between 10 am and 5 pm and complete lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As per the new guidelines, people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILU) symptoms such as fever, cough/cold, Myalgia, breathlessness, etc., have been advised to get tested with RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2.

The following category of "contacts" of RT-PCR positive COVID cases have been advised for testing:

All Symptomatic contacts.

All contacts above 60 years regardless of symptoms or co-morbidity status.

Special groups like Pregnant mothers, Immune compromised individuals, differently-abled persons, etc., regardless of symptoms or co-morbidity.

All other asymptomatic contacts not to be tested.

Here are some other guidelines:

Patients in Covid Care Centre (CCC) or home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days from the onset of symptoms or from the date of sampling, if no temperature recorded for consecutive 3 days.

Re-testing is not needed for discharge from Home Isolation or CCC.

Hospitalized severe cases should be discharged after clinical recovery.

Govt releases fresh guidelines for the Jallikattu events

It should be mentioned here that the Tamil Nadu government on Monday also released fresh guidelines for the Jallikattu events, allowing only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators ahead of the Pongal festival in mid-January. In addition, the state government made negative COVID results compulsory for all players, requiring them to be tested two days in advance. People have also been advised to avoid public gatherings and instead watch the event on television.