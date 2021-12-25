Omicron Scare: Telangana Govt Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines Ahead Of Festive Celebrations

Telangana government decided to impose new COVID-19 restriction guidelines across the state on Saturday, in the wake of Omicron variant cases. This comes after the Telangana High Court directed the state government to impose restrictions ahead of Christmas, New year, and Makar Sankranti celebrations.

COVID-19 guidelines

Organizing rallies and public meetings are not allowed throughout the state till January 22. While events involving a congregation of people will be permitted subjected to follow COVID appropriate behavior.

Physical distancing must be followed within the venue,.

People without masks will not be allowed to enter the venue.

Arrangments for IR thermometers/thermal scanners should be made available at the entry point to scan persons arriving at the venue.

The orders for the imposition of a fine for not wearing the mask by people in public spaces issued in reference 1 read above shall be strictly enforced.

Telangana HC directs government to impose COVID-related guidelines

Earlier on Dec 23, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to impose COVID-related restriction guidelines in view of upcoming festive celebrations. While hearing Public interest litigation (PIL) on the COVID situation, a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji directed the state government to take measures to curb coronavirus infections.

The High Court has asked the state government to impose measures related to public gatherings considering the celebrations like Christmas, New Year. The state government has also been advised to check travellers arriving in Telanga from other states,

HC has suggested Telangana government to strictly follow all the measures issued by the Union Health Ministry.

COVID situation in Telangana

To date, Telangana has reported a total of 6,80,413COVID cases with 4,019 deaths. The state has administered 4,52,65,232 COVID vaccine doses across 1,963 vaccination sites. Out of total 415 Omicron variant cases reported in India, 38 cases of the new coronavirus strain have been detected in Telangana state so far.

(Image: AP)