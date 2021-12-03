Omicron Scare: Ten Foreign Returnees 'untraceable' After Arriving In Bengaluru

Quick links:
Image: GFRALT/PIXABAY/AP
Amid growing concern about the spread of the Omicron variant in India, at least 10 foreign returnees who landed in Karnataka have gone missing. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed that 10 of the 57 passengers who landed in Bengaluru are now 'untraceable' as their mobile phones are switched off and the address provided by them is invalid. As of now, only two Omicron cases have been reported in India and both are found in Karnataka.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened held a high-level meeting with health experts on Friday after two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in Karnataka.
The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.
On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it based on the Greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'variant of concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.