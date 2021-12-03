Omicron Scare: Ten Foreign Returnees 'untraceable' After Arriving In Bengaluru

Amid growing concern about the spread of the Omicron variant in India, at least 10 foreign returnees who landed in Karnataka have gone missing. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed that 10 of the 57 passengers who landed in Bengaluru are now 'untraceable' as their mobile phones are switched off and the address provided by them is invalid. As of now, only two Omicron cases have been reported in India and both are found in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened held a high-level meeting with health experts on Friday after two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in Karnataka.

BBMP issues fresh guidelines amid Omicron scare

International travellers need to submit a negative RT-PCR report and the test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

The airlines need to inform the passengers originating from the ‘at risk’ countries that they will undergo mandatory testing pot arrival and will be quarantined if the results return positive.

All passengers travelling from the ‘at risk’ countries will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days. On the eighth day, they will have to do a re-test. If the results return positive, the samples will be sent for genomic sequencing.

The contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or strictly-monitored home quarantine.

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, if children are found symptomatic they will undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol.

Two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it based on the Greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'variant of concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.

