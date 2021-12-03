Omicron Scare: These Indian States Issue New Travel Guidelines As K'taka Detects 2 Cases

While states across the nation have been directed to remain vigilant amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, India's first two Omicron cases have been identified in Karnataka. Following the Thursday announcement by the Health Ministry, India became the 30th country in the world to report what WHO has called “highly-mutated” strain. The two cases were detected among men aged 66 and 46, said Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal in a news briefing. Now, as the country gears up to the fresh challenge in over a year-long fight against COVID-19, several states have again tightened the travel measures.

State-wise restrictions on travel

Karnataka

While both Omicron cases were detected in Karnataka, with regards to international arrivals, the state government has said that the persons will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test along with a seven-day long quarantine. Others who test negative for COVID-19 will be home quarantined for seven days. Those who test negative but show symptoms of the disease would be tested on the fifth day while asymptomatic ones will be tested on the seventh day. If someone tests positive, the individual will be hospitalised and treated separately.

New Delhi

As per the latest guidelines by the government, all international travellers are required to submit the self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal prior to their arrival. The declaration would also include the details of the last 14 days. Apart from the form, the travellers should submit a negative RT-PCR test that is not older than 72 hours prior to the journey, stated the central government guidelines.

If a person tests positive for any of the tests, they shall be hospitalised and treated. But, if they test negative on the seventh day, they will undergo a seven-day home quarantine. All arrivals have to produce the details of the countries they visited in the last 15 days.

However, the domestic travellers are only required to be fully vaccinated and also should carry a negative RT-PCR report with the test taken 72 hours before the journey.

Maharashtra

Just on Thursday, the Maharashtra government updated its guidelines for air travel amid the Omicron scare. Passengers from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe will be subjected to mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. They will also have to take the RT-PCR test immediately upon arrival at the respective international airport along with a second test on the seventh day. If that comes out negative, then they will be directed to another seven-day home quarantine. Similar to New Deli, the travellers will have to give the details of countries visited in the last 15 days.

For domestic travel, passengers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or compulsory carry a negative test for Coronavirus within 72 hours.

Jammu & Kashmir

All international arrivals at Srinagar airport in Jammu & Kashmir will be asked to take the RT-PCR test upon their arrival before the mandatory seven-day quarantine for the ones who test negative. The individuals will be tested again on the eighth day of home quarantine or any other day if they show symptoms of the disease. If the test comes out negative on the eighth day, they will be asked to self-monitor for one more week of stringent isolation.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has announced that people arriving in the state will be subjected to mandatory Coronavirus tests. For the ones who test positive or show symptoms, they will be quarantined for two weeks. Additionally, all collected samples will be sent to Government Medical College in Dehradun for genome sequencing. At the state’s borders, the officials will also be conducting random testing. Additionally, district authorities will be testing all healthcare and frontline workers while adhering to the latest ICMR guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh

For passengers arriving in the state, the RT-PCR test is mandatory if they are unable to produce a recent Coronavirus test report.

(IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash)