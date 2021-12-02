Omicron: Scindia Speaks On Resumption Of Flights, Says 11 Nations Categorised As 'at Risk'

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha amid rising concerns over the novel Omicron variant of COVID-19. Scindia informed that India currently has a travel bubble agreement with 31 countries while a proposal has been sent to additional ten countries for starting an air-bubble. Scindia remarked that India has also ensured growth in the 31 countries where it maintains an air-bubble.

The Aviation Minister further added that India has placed 11 countries in 'at risk' category. In addition, he also informed that passengers coming to India from these 11 countries will be immediately tested. The 11 countries are United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, China, Israel and Hong Kong.

It has been our effort over last 6 months to slowly increase flights, internationally as well...#Omicron is a setback as all countries across the world need to be safe. Our govt has categorised 11 countries as 'at risk': Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/JsDKbrhV1k — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

"We have kept a time period of 15 days, they will have to home quarantine for seven days and conduct a test on the eighth day. After that they will have to be monitored for the next seven days," said Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia further added that checking of passengers travelling from the 11 countries has commenced from Wednesday. He has affirmed that the Government of India has made preparations on a war footing. As for the measures undertaken, Scindia informed the Lok Sabha that passengers from the 11 'at risk' countries land at 11 different airports in India where RT-PCR and Rapid RT-PCR testing has been enabled.

"Around 60 per cent of the travellers have opted for the Rapid RT-PCR tests at these airports whereas around 2000 passengers so far opted for the normal RT-PCR tests," said Jyotiraditya Scindia

6 COVID-19 cases detected on screening passengers of 11 flights from at-risk countries: Govt

Meanwhile, six COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday after screening 3,476 passengers of 11 flights that arrived in India from "at-risk" countries and the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing, the Health Ministry said amid concerns over the 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus. The Centre's revised guidelines for international travellers came into effect on Wednesday. The fresh guidelines have been issued because of the new SARS-Cov-2 variant which has been designated as a 'variant of concern (VOC)' by the World Health Organisation.

Eleven flights from "at-risk" countries landed at India's various airports, except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm on Wednesday carrying 3,476 passengers.

"All 3,476 passengers were administered RT PCR Tests, wherein only six passengers were found COVID-19 positive," the ministry said, adding the samples of COVID-19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for 'Whole Genomic Sequencing'.

With PTI inputs