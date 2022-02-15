Omicron Strain Found In 95% Of Samples In Latest Genome Sequencing In Mumbai

Around 95 percent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant that triggered a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2021, the BMC informed on Monday.

Out of the total 190 samples, 180 (94.74%) were found infected with Omicron, three with the Delta variant (1.58%), one with Delta (0.53%), and 6 with other strains of Coronavirus (3.16%), a release from the civic body said, citing test results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in Mumbai.

Significantly, out of the 190 patients whose swab samples were sent for genome sequencing, 23 died of which 21 were infected with Omicron, the release said.

In the previous round of genome sequencing carried out in December-end, 248 out of 280 had tested positive for Omicron, while the remaining had other variants of Coronavirus. According to the release, in the ninth round of genome sequencing, the BMC had examined 282 samples, of which 190 samples were from Mumbai and the remaining from other parts of Maharashtra.

106 out of 190 patients hospitalised

The BMC said out of the 190 patients, 74 patients (39%) were in the 61-80 age group followed by 41 patients (22%) in 41-60 years, 36 patients (19%) in 21-40 years, 22 patients (12%) in 81-100 years & 17 patients (9%) in 0-18 age groups.

Of the 190 infected patients, 13 were below 18 years and 11 of them were infected with Omicron, as per the release. The BMC said 106 of the 190 patients needed hospitalization.

Of these, 5 had taken only the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50 had taken both doses, while 51 had not taken any dose. Of the total hospitalized patients, only nine required oxygen support, while 11 were admitted in ICU, the civic body said.

Of the 23 deaths, 21 patients were over 60 years of age and suffering from co-morbidities and 15 of them had not taken any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, 22 patients died within seven days of developing symptoms, the release said.

Genome sequencing is a scientific process that helps in understanding the difference between two variants of the same virus. It makes it easier to determine the exact line of treatment for infected patients.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 350 more patients were discharged following recovery, the BMC said.

(With agency inputs)