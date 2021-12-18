'Omicron Taking Place Of Delta': LNJP Hospital MD Says Only 2 Of 20 Patients Had Symptoms

Only two of the 20 individuals infected with COVID-19's Omicron variant experienced symptoms, while the other 18 were asymptomatic, according to Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"So far, LNJP has seen 20 positive Omicron patients; 10 have been discharged, 10 are remaining in the hospital, and two Omicron patients are being treated in private institutions. Only two individuals out of the 20 who tested positive experienced symptoms: one had loose mobility and the other complained of body ache,'' Dr Kumar told news agency ANI, adding that the remaining 18 patients were all asymptomatic and had received both doses of the vaccination, while two patients received only one dosage.

"Thirteen patients arrived from the airport yesterday, and their samples were sent for genetic sequencing," he stated. According to Dr. Kumar, there are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in LNJP getting treatment, with 10 of them being Omicron positive and the rest being RT-PCR positive. Apart from them, only three Delta variant patients are admitted to LNJP, one of whom was already on dialysis, one of whom had a liver condition, and one of whom was recently admitted, he added.

"Aside from that, everyone else was an international traveller. Omicron has already been allocated 100 beds; if additional beds are required, we will increase the number of beds. Apart from that, makeshift hospitals have been set up with oxygen, beds, and trained staff, and they have been maintained on high alert," Dr Kumar stated.

Dr Suresh Kumar also remarked that the Omicron variant has created an alarming situation, emphasising the importance of staying alert. "The pandemic's trajectory will be altered by this new variation. It is taking the place of Delta. Omicron has a global presence in over 60 countries. There is a worrisome scenario, but we must be vigilant rather than panicked. We've already dealt with the UK strain and the second wave of LNJP, and the hospital also has a full set-up for Omicron treatment," Dr Kumar noted.

Meanwhile, India has registered 7,145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down 4.1% from yesterday's numbers. With the addition of these new cases, the country's total number of Coronavirus cases now stands at 3,47,33,194.

