Omicron Threat: Centre Revises SOPs For Int'l Arrivals; RT-PCR Must For 'at-risk' Nations

In view of the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government has revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines mandate submitting travel details of 14 days and uploading negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey.

Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. On testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day 8 of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days.

If tested positive on arrival, the government advised to admit at separate isolation facility and take treatment as per laid down standard protocol. "If positive for the new variant strict isolation and treatment protocol to be followed till tested negative," Centre said.

Travellers from nations excluding those 'countries at risk' will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. A sub-section (5% of total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

Children under five years of age are exempted from pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treatment as per laid down protocol.