Omicron Threat: ICMR Chief Lists Guidelines For Christmas & New Year To Curb COVID Spread

In light of the Omicron scare in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Balram Bhargava on Friday, December 17, laid down three must-follow measures to curb the spread of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant. These steps should be taken as precautionary measures ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, according to Bhargava.

In a press briefing, Dr Bhargava, DG ICMR said, "This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities".

The ICMR chief further said that districts whose weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate is over 5% must impose strict restrictive measures till the district reports below 5% for a minimum of two weeks. He informed that as many as 24 districts are there across the country where the weekly positivity rate is recorded above 5%.

ICMR chief on anti-viral COVID-19 pills

Providing details on the efficacy and potency of COVID-19 antiviral drugs, Dr Bhargava said, "We have been discussing these anti-viral COVID19 pills. We have found that these pills need to be given very early, even before the diagnosis of the disease."

According to the ICMR chief more scientific data is required to support the benefits of the pills in a big way amid the Omicron threat.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had told reporters that vaccine manufacturers are working on exploring the efficacy and potency of vaccines against the Omicron COVID variant.

Omicron cases in India

According to a Health Ministry report, there are 101 Omicron cases across 11 states in the country. States that have recorded the cases of the new COVID variant include Maharashtra with 32, Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

101 #Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states so far in the country including 32 in Maharashtra and 22 in Delhi



- @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/J08Xl2jp3s — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 17, 2021

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry stated, "Omicron variant reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It's likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs."

India's COVID situation

India on Friday, December 17, reported 7,447 fresh coronavirus infections with 7,886 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.25%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.38%.

To date, the country has administered 135.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Image: ANI/Unsplash)