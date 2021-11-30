Omicron Threat: Lok Sabha To Likely Discuss New COVID Variant Tomorrow

A discussion on the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' will be held in the Lok Sabha on December 1, sources have reported. According to news agency ANI, the discussion on the variant will be held under Rule 193 in the Lower House. A formal motion before the House is not required for a discussion under Rule 193 due to which voting can not take place on the matter after the session. The rule allows the Member (who gives the notice) to make a short statement and Members previously intimated to the Speaker to take part as well.

Notably, the Omicron variant has already been addressed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya before the Rajya Sabha. During the Question Hour session on Tuesday, the Health Minister stated that no case of Omicron had been reported in the country as of November 30. Further, he backed the country's preparedness and assured that medical infrastructure was 'ready to tackle the highly transmissible variant'.

He said, "Today, we do not have any case of Omicron, and precautions to prevent the strain from entering India are being taken." Urging the general public to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, he added, "You can protect yourself against COVID-19 only by being vigil."

The discussion on #COVID19 new variant will be held in Lok Sabha tomorrow under Rule 193: Sources#Omicron — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

Centre revises SOPs for international arrivals

Meanwhile, the Centre on November 29 issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines issued in view of the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, demand travellers to submit travel details of 14 days and upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey.

Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. On the testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day 8 of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days. If tested positive on arrival, the government advised to admit at separate isolation facility and take treatment as per laid down standard protocol. Children under five years of age are exempted from pre and post-arrival testing.

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant.

Image: PTI/Unsplash