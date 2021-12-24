Omicron Threat: Madhya Pradesh To Allow Events But Restrict Unnecessary Crowds

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the newly discovered Omicron variant in India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his government is not banning any event in the state, but will ensure that unnecessary crowding is avoided.

While chairing a COVID-review meeting in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "Schedule a meeting with the Crisis Management Group immediately. If anyone finds useful like doctors, social workers, then they can be added to the Crisis Management Group. Right now we are not banning any event, but it is our responsibility to ensure that unnecessary crowds are avoided."

Speaking on COVID vaccination in the state, CM Chouhan stated, "MP ranks no.1 in second dose vaccine inoculation. Ensure the completing of everyday testing target and arrangements of institutional isolation."

However, neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has decided to bring back the imposition of night curfew across the state. The restrictions will come into effect from December 25, Saturday, and thereafter a curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM in all the 75 districts across the state.

COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,581 on Thursday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,859 after 19 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,531 as no fatality was reported during the day. There are now 191 active coronavirus cases in the state. As many as 62,538 swab samples were examined during the day, pushing the number of coronavirus tests carried out in MP so far to 2,32,17,340.

358 Omicron cases in India

According to Health Ministry, there are 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114. "Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21 December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour," Union Health Secretary informed.