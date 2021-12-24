Amid growing concern regarding the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to bring back the imposition of night curfew across the state. The restrictions will come into effect from December 25, Saturday, and thereafter a curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM in all the 75 districts across the state.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. During this while, the chief minister also instructed officials to maintain the 'no mask no goods' policy for all traders at their establishments and shops in the market. Also, necessary instructions have been issued to be followed by the people.

As a part of it, the government will allow only 200 people to attend marriages and social functions with proper COVID-19 protocols. Also, the organisers of the event will have to inform the local authorities in advance. Masks have been mandated for everyone out in the streets or in the market followed by continuous patrolling by police for ensuring proper adherence to the guidelines.

Further issuing instructions on COVID-19 testing, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials for tracing and testing people arriving from other states and abroad followed by extra vigilance on bus depots, railway stations, and airports.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, CM Adityanath has also urged the people to follow the proper Covid guidelines as the government is taking necessary steps for everyone's safety.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,



देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में कोविड के मामलों में बढ़ोतरी के दृष्टिगत कल से प्रतिदिन, रात्रि 11 बजे से प्रातः 05 बजे तक प्रदेश में कोरोना कर्फ्यू प्रभावी रहेगा।



हम आपकी सुरक्षा हेतु सभी आवश्यक कदम उठा रहे हैं।



कोविड गाइडलाइंस का पालन करें। मास्क जरूर लगाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 24, 2021

India intensifies COVID measures as Omicron tally crosses 350

As India's number of Omicron infections crosses 350 on Friday, Maharashtra and Delhi are leading the tally with the highest number of cases. Night curfews have been imposed across other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Also, restrictions on celebrations and social gatherings have been imposed ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others.

Ahead of the upcoming celebrations, the central government has also issued an advisory to the states and union territories for stepping up their vigilance measures to address the spread of the highly transmissible variant.

Image: PTI