Omicron Upswing In India: Cases Climbed More Than 10,000% In Last 20 Days

The newly detected Omicron variant that has driven a massive surge of COVID cases in the UK and some other European countries has evoked tension among officials across the globe. As the top health bodies continue to raise alarm against the ‘high transmissibility’ of the B.1.1.529 variant, India has seen a massive spurt in the cases in the last few days.

The 'variant of concern' that has become the dominant COVID variant in some nations, has also shown a rapid rate of spread in India. In the last 20 days, the country has observed around 10550% surge in the number of Omicron infections across states and UTs. The rampant spread of the newly detected variant has alarmed the state and central government officials who have begun preparations to deal with any unforeseen circumstances.

With respect to India, At the beginning of this month, December 2, the country had only registered 2 cases of the Omicron variant, which were discovered in Karnataka from two International passengers. From then to now on Dec 22, within 20 days, the Omicron tally has surpassed the 200 mark, as the country now has detected 213 cases across 15 states & UTs.

From 2 cases on Dec 2, the cases rose up to 38 on Dec 12 within 10 days and then within less than a week, the cases multiplied thrice with 113 cases of Omicron detected on Dec 17. Within 4 days, the cases spurted with another 100 new cases of Omicron variant being detected, on Dec 21, India had 213 Omicron cases.

Despite the large number of cases being discovered in a short time, it is pertinent to mention that most of the Omicron cases were mild infections and didn’t require serious hospitalisation. As per the data provided by the health ministry, 90 patients detected with Omicron have recovered.

The Omicron variant has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein only and is being feared to evade the immunity built through vaccines. Therefore, the demand to administer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been rising amid mounting cases. The health ministry on Tuesday said that the Omicron variant is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant that had caused the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India. The state governments have also been told by the centre to enforce stringent control measures and activate war rooms to contain the spread of the cases in the areas with high positivity rates.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 6,317 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active caseload in the country is now at 78,190, the lowest level in 575 days. So far, 213 instances of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry. With 57 verified cases, Delhi topped the list, followed by Maharashtra (54 incidents), and Telangana (33 cases) (24 cases).

The current rate of recovery is 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. The death toll rose to 4,78,325 with the addition of fresh fatalities. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 138.96 crores with the injection of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours.

Image: Unsplash