Omicron: Uttarakhand CM Reviews COVID Readiness, Instructs Officials To Review Districts

In light of the rising cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron across the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the preparedness of the state government against the spread of contagious variant. Dhami, while speaking at a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, directed all the health department officials to visit all the districts across the state and take stock of the situation in this regard.

While officers have been instructed to review the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also called a high-level meeting on December 31 for discussions on these districts.

Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who was also present at the meeting, provided detailed information about the health infrastructure in the state, stating that there are a total of 27,186 isolation beds available in the state for treating COVID-19 followed by a total of 13,674 oxygen beds.

Out of this, 6,572 oxygen beds have been reserved for COVID-19. He further added that 2,113 ICU beds are available, out of which 1,655 are reserved for COVID-19. Similarly, a total of 1,451 ventilators are available and out of this 1016 ventilators are reserved for COVID-19 treatment.

"532 ambulances are available in the state followed by 22,420 oxygen cylinders, 9,828 oxygen concentrators, 71 oxygen generation plants", he added.

The Health Secretary also informed about 17 oxygen generation plants being in progress.

Meanwhile, several cabinet ministers including Bishan Singh Chufal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Shri Subodh Uniyal, Swami Yatheeswaranand followed by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu along with Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretary Amit Negi, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, and Director General of Police Ashok Kumar were among the ones who attended the meeting.

Covid-19 in Uttarakhand

With one case of Omicron variant, Uttarakhand has recorded 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 3,44,724.

Also, with no COVID-19 fatalities, a total of 14 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The Himalayan state has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant after which the authorities have been warned about the imposition of the night curfew and strict restrictions if required.

As a part of it, District Collectors and Chief Medical Officers have also been instructed to take proper preparatory measures followed by intensification of Covid testing and vaccinations.

