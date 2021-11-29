As the Centre on Monday confirmed that additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks after the emergence of the new coronavirus variant 'Omicron' from South Africa, Narayana Hrudyalaya founder Dr Devi Shetty explained that though this new variant is contagious, it causes mild symptoms.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Dr Shetty stated, "What is important to know is not whether one will get infected or not but whether one will land in the ICU or not. That fear so far is not there. So my request to everyone is that do not panic. It is unlikely that it will be more vicious than what we have gone through earlier. Even if it spreads fast, believe me, our country is in a position to manage it. We have learnt during the second wave."

He added, "We have made a lot of mistakes. But now we are fully prepared. We have an adequate number of ICU beds, required medicines and now doctors have also become extremely smart in managing it. My only request is that please wear your masks and practise social distancing."

COVID Booster Dose Policy Likely In 2 Weeks

Dr N K Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman informed that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. N K Arora stated that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on a policy for a COVID booster dose, and the same would be released by December.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it on the greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'Variant of Concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.

