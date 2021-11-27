Omicron Variant: Karnataka Directs Districts To Adhere To 'Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate'

In light of an increase in coronavirus cases caused by the newly discovered B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, in countries including South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines for the ‘rigorous’ screening for travellers from these countries.

The state government issued an order stating that international arrivals from the three countries will need to undergo screening and testing. Travellers from other ‘at risk’ countries’ will also be subjected to rigorous screening, the state government informed.

As of Friday, all three countries listed by the state reported cases of the new Omicron COVID strain. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the strain as a Variants of Concern (VoC). South Africa reported six cases of the new variant while Botswana reported three and Hong Kong reported one case. The WHO has stated that the fresh variant has a significantly high number of mutations.

Karnataka to strictly follow ‘Test-Track Treat-Vaccinate’ principle

The Karnataka government also instructed its district administrations to strictly adhere to the overarching ‘Test-Track Treat-Vaccinate’ principle to prevent the possible spread of the VoC. In a circular issued in Bengaluru on November 26, TK Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), stated that rigorous monitoring was needed in the matter. According to him, all international travellers must be strictly screened and tested along with their contacts. He also noted that routine sentinel surveillance and surge surveillance, and timely sending of RT-PCR positive samples to designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) also must be done.

“Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong are already on the list of at-risk countries for international travellers coming to India. It is, therefore, imperative that all international travellers coming from and transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, and also including all other at-risk countries identified by the Centre, are subjected to rigorous screening and testing as per guidelines,” the circular stated.

The circular added, “The contacts of these international travellers should also be closely tracked and tested as per the guidelines. It should also be ensured that the samples of such international travellers testing positive for COVID-I9 should be sent to designated IGSLs for genome sequencing, and these samples should be sequenced on priority at IGSLs.”

It went on to instruct all district administrations to adhere to “the overarching ‘Test-Track Treat-Vaccinate’ principle to ensure stringent implementation of containment measures, and to prevent the spread of Variants of Concern (VoC) or Variants of lnterest (Vol) in the larger interest of public health.”

Omicron variant threatens increased risk of reinfection: WHO

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from South Africa earlier this week, has been designated as a Variant of Concern by the WHO. The Omicron variant of COVID was directly put under WHO's top category of worrying COVID variants, after its quick spread. "This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa," the WHO said in a press release. The WHO also urged countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand the spreading of variants.

