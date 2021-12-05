'Omicron Variant Showing Mild Symptoms Compared To Delta': LNJP MD Says 'no Need To Panic'

Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from "at-risk" countries", are admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital, said its MD, Dr Suresh Kumar on Sunday. He however maintained that there is no need to panic as the patients are stable and are experiencing little to no symptoms.

"Omicron has been declared a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization due to its high transmissibility. But there is no reason to panic. We must be vigilant about its spread," Dr Kumar told Republic.

The new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' was first detected in South Africa and then spread to over 30 countries including India. Presently, India has reported only 4 cases of Omicron among foreign travellers. Two such cases were detected in Karnataka, one in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the government has designated the Lok Nayal hospital for the treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The LJNP has created separate facilities to deal with emergencies related to Omicron cases, included separate wards to avoid its spread. The 15 suspected patients of Omicron had arrived at the New Delhi International Airport this week. Of these patients, seven returned from the UK, four from France, one from Tanzania and Belgium each, and two from the Netherlands.

"All the patients are stable, except one who is experiencing mild fever. There is no reason to panic. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to detect the presence of Omicron if any. We hope to get the report in 3-4 days' time. Till then, we are being careful while handling the patients as they have a travel history to affected nations," the MD informed.

Prior to this, the LJNP has successfully treated over hundred patients infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19, all of whom recovered with zero fatality, said Dr Kumar. He also explained the difference between the Delta variant, which led to a second wave of the pandemic in India and the recently detected Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

Difference between Delta variant and Omicron variant of COVID-19

Dr Suresh Kumar said, "Delta variant was responsible for major modality and was reported in over 150 countries. The clinical severity was very high as patients would experience a sudden drop in oxygen levels and would require to be admitted to the ICU with ventilatory support."

"However, in the case of Omicron variant, the data available so far shows that it is a mild one. This variant of COVID-19 does not cause much trouble among vaccinated individuals. Some of the symptoms of Omicron include sore throat, body ache, headache, and extreme weakness. Most patients recover in a short span of time," he added.

As per the medical journal of South Africa, Omicron only causes mild fever, but the transmission rate is higher than other variants. It is five-six times more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is a cause of concern, said Dr Kumar.

Image: Republic/PTI