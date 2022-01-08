'OmiSure Specially Designed To Detect All COVID Variants': Tata MD's R&D Head

On Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) authorised a kit to detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19. During RT-PCR assays, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in nasopharyngeal tissues using the Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TATA MD) kit, which has been dubbed "OmiSure." The business representatives announced that the test kit is compatible with all common Real-Time PCR devices and detects the presence of the variant using the S Gene Target Failure (SGTF) method.

In an interview with Republic TV, TATA MD's R&D head, Ravi Vasanthapuram, stated, "Omisure is a regular real PCR test for deduction of Omicron. The test has been designed in such a way that it can pick up Omicron and other variants as well. We have used two strategies to definitively identify Omicron as the sample. One target is to look at the dropout of S Gene because there are mutations. ''The second strategy in the kit is to specifically detect mutations present in Omicron that's called mutation-specific amplification and the third is to find a gene target that is found in other variants. The test takes about two and half hours from specimen collection to reporting and it can be done in all RT-PCR labs, it does not require any special training," Vasanthapuram further said.

Testing Kit to be released in the market within 4-5 days

TATA MD's R&D head, Ravi Vasanthapuram reiterated that Omisure detects all variants but specifically pulls out Omicron. He added that they are very thankful to ICMR as they have partnered with them and they have carried out the validation. He also stated that they found that the kit is 100% sensitive for identification of Omicron. He then said that they will be releasing the kit in the market within four to five days.

COVID cases in India

Experts believe that the Omicron strain is more infectious than other variants but the ramifications of Omicron is less severe. That means, people can catch it quickly but the effect of the illness will be less severe. The Union Health Ministry suggests that the number of Coronavirus infections in India increased by 1,41,986 in a single day, bringing the total to 3,53,68,372. This includes 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories.

Image: Republic World