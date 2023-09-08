Omni Van Catches Fire While On The Move In Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad

A moving car caught fire on the road in the central part of Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Maharashtra on Friday (September 8). The incident took place at Sambhaji Nagar in Chinchwad at around 10:30 am. As per information, an Omni van was going from Thermax Chowk to KSB Chowk when it started burning while in motion after reaching the HP petrol pump area. No one was injured as the driver got off the van keeping the situation under control.

The Maruti van was completely gutted in the incident. The van burst into flames, sending plumes of smoke into the air. The onlookers caught the incident on camera.

The instances of vehicles catching fire are not new to the auto-industry. Here are some of the possibilities of such incidents taking place:

Poor maintenance

Maintaining a car with timely servicing of the vehicle is as essential as the fuel to run a car. Poor maintenance can lead to a fire at times as the car is a combination of complex construction. If broken parts, leaky seals or faulty wiring are not addressed immediately, they can turn into a hazard without warning.

Overheating

Overheating catalytic converters is often overlooked. In a neglected vehicle, the catalytic converter can overheat because it has to burn more pollutants that it is designed to process. Thus a major fire hazard.

Hybrid and electric vehicles

Hybrid and electric vehicles with battery packs are prone to catching fire. Improper heat management, battery chemistry and cell architecture are common causes for rogue battery fires.

Illegal modifications

With an aim to be a standout, owners often look to upgrade the electronics and audio in their cars using substandard aftermarket equipment and wiring. The spicing and reattaching of wires, if not done with care, can cause a fire.