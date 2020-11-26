On 26/11 Mumbai Attack Anniversary, Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Floral tributes were paid on Thursday to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack when the city came under siege for four days by terrorists 12 years ago. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid homage at the 26/11 police memorial site in south Mumbai. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज २६/११ च्या हल्ल्यात दहशतवाद्यांशी लढताना प्राणार्पण केलेल्या शहीद पोलिसांच्या पवित्र स्मृतीस मुंबई पोलिस आयुक्तालय येथे पुष्पांजली अर्पण करून आदरांजली वाहिली. pic.twitter.com/zV8aJQjYFh — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) November 26, 2020

The ceremony was attended by the family members of the martyred security personnel. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours. Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal, Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community center were among the landmark locations that were targetted by the terrorists. The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception towards national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information,

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

