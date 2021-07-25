On 79th Edition Of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Urges Countrymen To Salute Heroes Of Kargil War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' 79th edition at 11 am. The Prime Minister called upon people to pay tribute to soldiers who made the nation proud in 1999, a day ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday. "It is only natural to be filled with emotions in respect for the one who raises the Tricolour for the country. This feeling of patriotism unites us all," said PM Modi.

PM Modi on Kargil war

Tomorrow, 26th July, our nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.



Let us pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/hfeF9RMX0d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

PM Modi said this year August 15 is special as the country will be entering its 75th year of Independence. He also said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is not about the government, but about the sentiments of 1.30 billion Indians. Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Centre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

"It is our great fortune that we are witnessing 75 years of the freedom for which the country waited for centuries. You will remember, to celebrate 75 years of Independence, Amrit Mahotsav started from Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu on March 12," he added.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi addresses the Nation

Speaking about the Indian contingent in Tokyo Olympics, the Prime Minister said that Olympic players have reached there after a lot of challenges, PM Modi urged the citizens of the country to encourage them through social media. Informing that the country has started the 'Victory Punch Campaign' to support Team India on social media, he said, "You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India.''

PM Modi also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy on June 27. Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours is addressed, he said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day. He also cited his own example along with his mother’s by saying both have been fully vaccinated. “I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age… she too has taken both doses. At times, some people develop fever but it’s very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous,” the PM added.

(Image: PTI)