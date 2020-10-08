On 88th Indian Air Force Day, Air Marshal Bhadauria Heralds Transformational Change In IAF

As the Indian Air Force commemorates its 88th anniversary, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria conveyed his best wishes to the brave warriors and exuded confidence in the ability of the forces force. The Air Force Chief also appreciated the bravery of the forces' veterans and said the IAF is fully prepared for a 5th generation fighter.

“IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations,” RKS Bhadauria said on the 88th IAF Day.

He congratulated all air warriors for every successful mission and extended gratitude to the citizens for entrusting the Air Force with the safety of the nation. On the IAF day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Indian Army, the Defence Minister and crores of citizens in paying tributes to the Indian Air Force for their valour and dedication in protecting the nation.

READ | Air Force Day: IAF Displays Its Best In Video Marking 'momentous Journey' Of 88 Years

Prime Minister, Indian Army congratulate IAF personnel

In a video message, PM Modi praised Indian Air Force's lethality. “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protecting the country are inspiring to everyone,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

READ | Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi, Army Chief, Defence Min Rajnath Singh Greet Brave Warriors

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane also conveyed best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Air Force on its 88th anniversary and prayed for its endless glory and success. Taking to its official Twitter account, the Indian Army quoted MM Naravane’s message “Touch the Sky with Glory” on IAF Day 2020.

‘Touch the Sky with Glory’



General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes on 88th #AirForceDay to All Ranks of #IndianAirForce. May glory and success always be with #IndianAirForce. pic.twitter.com/ShHfmbIqmU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2020

READ | Indian Air Force Day 2020: Know About The Day's History, Significance And Celebration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the Indian Air Force, remembering its immeasurable sacrifice throughout 88 years of its dedicated service. “Today, IAF is a lethal and formidable force to reckon with,” he said on Twitter.

“The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to the enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation,” the Defence Minister tweeted.

I am confident that the IAF will always guard the Nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

READ | Indian Air Force Chief Drops Subtle Hints On Procurement Of Additional Rafale Jets