On AFSPA Reduction, Manipur CM Biren Singh Says BJP Brought Northeast To Mainland India

In one of the first reactions to the central government's announcement of reducing AFSPA applicable areas in Northeastern states, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed and lauded the decision adopted by the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Manipur chief minister asserted that Northeastern states have become a part of mainland India after BJP came into power. Further calling himself a proud BJP member, CM Biren said that the decision will bring oneness and unity in all Northeast states.

Furthermore, N Biren Singh also added that the people of Manipur are happy with reducing AFSPA applicable areas as this has been a demand by the people for many years, "The previous government didn't fulfil this demand, but I congratulate the PM and the Home Minister", he further added.

Moreover, taking to Twitter, Biren Singh also thanked PM Modi for extending love and support to the people of Manipur. Calling AFSPA removal a "historic decision", Singh said that it is a result of the robust development and improved security situation under various initiatives taken up by the Prime Minister.

Centre announces reduction in AFSPA areas

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and made the landmark announcement stating that the central government has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in northeastern states Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

Calling it a "significant step", Amit Shah in a series of tweets noted that the government of India has taken the decision under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is a result of the improved security situation and speedy development in the states.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act was originally promulgated by the British rulers in response to the Quit India Movement in 1942. Later after independence, the act was retained by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Following this, the act was imposed in several North Eastern states followed by Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. While AFSPA was repealed from Punjab initially, later it was followed by Tripura and Meghalaya. However, the remaining places continued to remain under the act.