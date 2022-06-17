On Agnipath Scheme, Navy Chief's 10 Most Emphatic Statements Dispelling Myths

As violent protests were witnessed in different parts of the country over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday spoke to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. During the exclusive conversation, Admiral R Hari Kumar debunked all the myths that have been going around about the scheme with facts. Here are the 10 most emphatic statements of facts dispelling the myths.

Myth 1: Agnipath a hurried, not well-thought-of scheme

"This is a scheme which started two years back, and that time it was looked at as one of the action taken reports to be done for the Kargil Commission report, which had categorically said that it needed to bring down the age profile, and various other measures were examined. It was worked upon over the last two years. It has gone up and down, under various recommendations, and various suggestions."

Myth 2: Opportunities shrinking for the youth in forces because of Agnipath

"The Agnipath scheme is paving the way for 3-4 times more opportunities for the youth wanting to serve in the forces. In the Navy for example, earlier, we only used to have 5,000 people joining but in a span of 3-4 years, we will go up to numbers like 18,000-20,000 because we will be retaining about 25 per cent of the Agniveers, and 75 per cent will be going back."

Myth 3: No real incentive for the youth recruited with Agnipath

"Imagine a youth who has joined under this scheme, and then he learns to operate in a modern warship, submarine, or an aircraft, a modern weapon system. He experiences hardships and so many more things. Therefore, there will be a rapid development of his personality, he becomes confident, he gets remuneration."

Myth 4: Training not up to the mark of Indian Forces- 'not battle ready'

"A recruit today who joins the services undergoes recruit training for about 22 weeks. Thereafter, he undergoes professional training for 4 months or so and only then, does he go on to serve in the Army, Navy or the Air Force and his next course only happens after 5-6 years.

So what is happening in the case of Agniveers is that we are reducing the training time marginally. Say in the case of the Navy, we are reducing it from 22 weeks to 18 weeks, which includes 16 weeks of basic training and 2 weeks of onboard training. The professional training time remains almost the same."

Myth 5: Commitment lagging in youth

"Commitment comes from the position of the unit. We have officers & sailors who come on a ship, work 2 years and move on. Posts are rotated as per plan. So we can't say the commitment of a person is less."

Myth 6: Disciplinary issues

"I don't foresee any disciplinary issues. This is why many of us- the veterans- were talking about pilot project being undertaken. We had debated this, I had personally been involved in this for 2 years. One of the reasons why we decided not do the pilot project was because we couldn't have two entries going on at the same time. We will have only one entry i.e regular service."

Myth 7: Division in units, no cohesion

"Now, one is task cohesion, the other is social cohesion. What is important for the military is task cohesion. It does not depend on the longevity of the person, but on how well one is trained, and how well you are integrated into a unit. So there is an entire environment that makes this cohesion happen."

Myth 8: India will have the same drawback of young force, that Russia had in conflict with Ukraine

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict has not been analysed in-depth so far, but there are so many other examples where wars have taken place where people with short duration of service were deployed and there have been successful battles, in World War 1, 2, and several others. So, it is incorrect of us to draw conclusions from something that has happened very recently."

Myth 9: Youth's service in forces is restricted to 4 years

"He/she has also got a choice of whether he wants to stay or go for a different option. We will be retaining about 25 per cent of the Agniveers, and 75 per cent will be going back."

