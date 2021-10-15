On APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary, Read Some Major Contributions By 'Missile Man'

India celebrates the 90th birth anniversary of the 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on Friday, October 15. The ex-Indian President was a scholar in physics and aerospace engineering. Having worked for over forty years as a scientist and science administrator, primarily at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr Kalam was vigorously involved in India's space programme and military missile development efforts.

Dr. Abdul Kalam was conferred with the title of ‘Missile Man of India’ for his breakthrough development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology. On this special occasion of APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary, let’s have a look at some major contributions made by the visionary to the nation.

The 'Missile Man' of India and his contributions in the space sector

Dr Kalam spearheaded the ISRO project that developed India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The ex-President took on the role of Project Director and aided in the remarkable development of India’s first indigenous SLV. His contribution reaped result as India became an exclusive space club member in July 1980, after SLV III injected Rohini satellite in the Earth’s orbit.

The Missile Man was appointed as the CEO of Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) after spending two decades at ISRO. He went on to successfully develop Indigenous Guided Missiles at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Contributions to Defence machinery

Dr Kalam also played a pivotal organisational, technical, and political role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, the first since the nuclear test by India in 1974. He acted as the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister of India from 1992 to 1999, executing the Pokhran II test explosions under his supervision.

Having passed out from Madras Institute of Technology specialised in Aeronautical Engineering, Dr Kalam was deeply involved with the country's Light Combat Aircraft project. He went on to become the first Indian Head of State to fly a fighter plane. Interestingly, his first project resulted in him designing India’s first indigenous hovercraft named Nandi.

Dr Kalam's contributions in the medical sector

The former President also made a remarkable contribution in the health sector as he collaborated with cardiologist B. Soma Raju to develop the famed 'Kalam-Raju-Stent' for coronary heart disease. The stent, which was first released in 1994, made healthcare accessible to all as it decreased the market price by 50 per cent. The duo also created a tablet computer for better health care administration especially in the rural areas of the country.

Dr Kalam never stopped exploring possibilities in the medical field as he went on to develop lightweight callipers for patients with motor disabilities. Along with his team, he made orthosis callipers that weighed 1/10th of the weight of those that were available in the market which in turn made movement and walking less painful for polio patients.

Inspired millions as an author

He became a best-selling author after his autobiography titled Wings of Fire: An Autobiography of APJ Abdul Kalam was released in 1999. The book delved into details about his early life, effort, hardship, fortitude, luck and chance that eventually led him to lead Indian space research, nuclear and missile programs. The autobiography first published in English has so far been translated and published in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, and Gujarati as well as Chinese. Apart from this, there are 6 biographies on his life.

Awards and achievements

In the span of 83 years, APJ Abdul Kalam has been received 7 doctorates from 48 universities from India and abroad. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1981 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1990 for his work with ISRO and DRDO and his role as a scientific advisor to the Government. In 1997, Kalam received India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, for his contribution to the scientific research and modernisation of defence technology in India and lastly, he was the recipient of the Von Braun Award from the National Space Society "to recognize excellence in the management and leadership of a space-related project".

Image: PTI