On Army Day, COAS Naravane Says Sacrifice Of Galwan Bravehearts Won't Go In Vain

While delivering a speech on the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that ceasefire violations by Pakistan went up to 44 per cent in the year 2020 but the bravehearts of the Indian Army countered it successfully. General MM Naravane said, "Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. He also mentioned that in cross-border operations last year, the Indian Army eliminated over 200 terrorists.

COAS General MM Naravane: "Do not test our patience'

Speaking on the Galwan dispute and the ongoing tension with China, COAS General Naravane said, " a befitting reply was given to an attempt to change the status quo on borders." Stating that the sacrifice of Galwan brave hearts would not go in "vain", the Army Chief said, "we are committed to finding the resolution of our disputes through discussions and political efforts but no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience."

Asserting that the India Army will not compromise on its security and sovereignty of the country, General Naravane said that the morale of the soldiers is higher than the mountains they guard. Stating that the conditions in the eastern states are improving, he informed that the Army is taking strong steps towards modernisation.

The Army Chief said, "the Army is taking concrete steps towards its modernisation. Under emergency & fast-track schemes, Army procured equipment worth about Rs 5,000 crores and signed contracts worth Rs 13,000 crores in the last year under capital procurement."

Informing that around 5,000 crores of weapons and Rs 13,000 crore worth procurements have been done so far, Naravane further mentioned that the Indian Amry has also collaborated with institutions like IITs for technological advancements. "MSME and Indian companies are also being promoted by the Army," he added.

Speaking about the recent boost in the health infrastructure of the country, COAS General Naravane said that more than 5,000 Indian soldiers are currently a part of UN peacekeeping missions. He said that 12 quarantine centres, 113 military hospitals, 12,000 Covid beds, and 15 ambulances to Delhi government have been supplied. "Amry, Navy and Air Force together are strengthening India with under several joint operations," he added.

