On Army Day, World's Largest Indian National Flag Made Of Khadi Unveiled In Jaisalmer

As India celebrates its 74th Army Day on Saturday, the Monumental National Flag, also recognised as the world's largest national flag made from Khadi was displayed along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Longewala. The flag which has been put to a grand public display at the centre stage where the historic battle between India and Pakistan in 1971 took place, was unveiled by the Southern Command at the Jaisalmer Military Station in Jaipur.

Notably, Longewala which is situated in the western part of the Jaisalmer district is the iconic site of the 1971 battle. Speaking on the same, the Indian Army called it a tribute to Indian heritage. "The flag is made of 100% Khadi material and has been manufactured by Khadi Dyers and Printers", it said.

#WATCH | On the occasion of Army Day today, the Southern Command unveiled a Monumental National Flag of size 225 feet by 150 feet at Jaisalmer Military Station, Jaipur.



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Lk5jTsOY5I — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, this marks the fifth public display of the national flag since it was unveiled in Leh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2021. Earlier, it was displayed on the occasion of Air Force Day on October 8, 2021, at the Hindon airbase and later at the Red fort on October 21, 2021.

Speaking about the dimensions of the flag, it is said to be 225 feet long, 150 feet wide, and weighs around 1400 kg. Also, the Ashoka chakra has a diameter of 30 feet. The Monumental National Flag is the creation of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and has been created to mark the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating India's 75 years of independence.

Army Day 2022

Marking the celebrations of the 74th Indian Army Day, commandos of Indian Army's parachute regiment dressed in their new combat uniform marched at the Cariappa Parade Ground on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) also paid their tributes at the National War Memorial as the nation observes Army Day remembering the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and many others also paid their homage to the martyred soldiers.

Image: Twitter/@ANI