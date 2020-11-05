On Arnab's Arrest, 'Top Police Should Have Spine, Say No To Netas': Former J&K DGP SP Vaid

Former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network on the vindictiveness shown by the Mumbai Police against Arnab Goswami. He said the Maharashtra Police should follow legal procedures rather than the diktats of their political masters.

'Arnab has been the voice of the people'

"Journalism is known as the fourth pillar of Democracy and Arnab has been the voice of the people. You may agree or disagree with him but this is a question of muzzling the power of media and if somebody finds faults in your administration, there is no scope for vindictiveness in the implementation of the law. You should never be vindictive and let the law take its course. Follow the proper procedure of the law rather than the diktats of the political masters which should be avoided at all costs. It needs integrity of the officers at the top to say politely NO to wrong orders, that is my understanding of the thing," SP Vaid said.

Speaking about the flaws in the 1861 Police Act which still exists and is followed across the country, the former DGP said, "The tragedy in India is that we continue with a law which was enacted in British Parliament after the mutiny of 1857. The main idea of this act was to crush the voice of the Indians and strengthen British power. It is high time we go for police reforms and criminal justice reforms. It is possible only with a new police act. Even a rogue country like Pakistan has reformed the Police Act of 1861, but we are stuck with it."

READ | BJP MLA demands Maharashtra CM & HM's resignation as court denies police custody of Arnab

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Arnab in Judicial custody; focus on Raj Bhavan, HC

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that had then been closed and now 'reopened' by the police. A court in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district remanded Arnab Goswami in judicial custody for 14 days and rejected the police custody demanded by the cops.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against arrest

The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

READ | BJP MLA Ram Kadam Meets Governor on Arnab's arrest; highlights scathing MVA report card

READ | Listen to LJP's Chirag Paswan on Arnab Goswami's arrest: Why it's 'extremely wrong'