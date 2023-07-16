On Arrival In Delhi, PM Modi Immediately Speaks To L-G Saxena; Takes Stock Of Flood Crisis

Right after returning to Delhi from abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take stock of the progress made to deal with the flood-like situation in the national capital, said sources.

Following heavy downpours, several parts of Delhi got inundated by water as Yamuna river's water level rose above the danger mark. However, on Saturday, the river's water level showed a downward trend, making it easy for the authorities to open roads and ease the traffic movement as the floodwaters receded from several areas.

An official said, "Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to L-G of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation."

PM Modi returns to India

Prime Minister returned to India on July 15 after concluding his two-nation tour of France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He took the flight from Abu Dhabi in the UAE after finishing his day-long visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Before this, PM Modi was in France for two days, where he was present for the Bastille Day parade as the guest of honour.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, "A visit defined by transformative outcomes. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up a successful visit to UAE.”

During his visit, PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan witnessed the exchange of three historic Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

Prior to visiting UAE, PM also visited Paris, where he was conferred with France’s highest civilian and military honour, Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

(With inputs from Agencies)