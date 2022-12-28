On Arun Jaitley's 70th Birth Anniversary, Daughter Wishes Her Dad; Pens Emotional Note

On the birth anniversary of the late Arun Jaitley, his daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message with an adorable image.

She wrote, "Your words of wisdom continue to ring true, your warmth still envelops me when I need a hug. No matter where I go, what I do - I know you're still looking out for your little girl."

In the picture that Sonali shared from her childhood, Jaitley is seen playing with her. Sonali, an advocate by profession, further said that she misses her father every day. "Happy birthday, Dad Arun Jaitley. I miss you every day. Love you always!" she added with a heart icon.

About Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been one of the most respected lawmakers in the country. Jaitely was born in the year 1952 in Delhi. He pursued his education in commerce (BCom) from Shri Ram College of Commerce and in 1977, he completed his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He became a spokesperson for the BJP in 1999. Jaitley served as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting from 1999 to 2000 and Union Minister of Law and Justice from 2000 to 2004. In 2014, he became the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India.

'Arun Jaitley was an eloquent orator and a unique scholar,' says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to Arun Jaitley by calling him an eloquent orator and a unique scholar. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Arun Jaitley ji was an eloquent orator and a unique scholar of the law. He had a deep understanding of administration with the constitution. With his versatility, he contributed significantly to the development of the country by making complex procedures of law and economic sector simple and public utility. I bow to him on his birth anniversary."

अरुण जेटली जी एक ओजस्वी वक्ता व कानून के अद्वितीय विद्वान थे। उन्हें संविधान के साथ प्रशासन की गहरी समझ थी।



उन्होंने अपनी बहुमुखी प्रतिभा से कानून व आर्थिक क्षेत्र की जटिल प्रक्रियाओं को सरल व लोकोपयोगी बनाकर देश के विकास में अहम योगदान दिया।



उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2022

Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, months after helping BJP win a historic repeat mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.