On Assam-Mizoram Border Row, MoS Home Says 'Centre Only Facilitates Amicable Settlement'

Assam and Mizoram are going through a border dispute situation that dates back to the colonial age, in which at least 5 policemen have been killed and over 50 injured, with Assam's CM not pulling any punches in decreeing that the matter was tense. Mizoram's Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit share a 164.6 km-long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Amidst this, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament on Tuesday that the government only acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement for an interstate dispute.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai reacts to the Assam-Mizoram border dispute

On Monday, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram had resulted in the death of five Assamese police personnel. More than 50 police men were injured in this incident which has now created a big concern for the central government, especially given that both states are BJP-ruled. Reportedly, the Ministry of Home Affairs was further taking all measures and keeping the situation under control. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Rai said that nine states and one Union Territory have border disputes and such disputes occasionally gave rise to protests and violence. He also implied that these could be resolved with the cooperation of the state governments concerned.

The MoS Home told Lok Sabha in a written reply, "The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-state disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the states governments concerned and that the Central Government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding."

CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga speak to Republic

Weighing in on the border dispute with Mizoram, Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly held that not even a single inch of Assam's land could be taken by anyone. He announced that a petition would be filed in the Supreme Court of India to ensure no construction takes place in the reserve forest areas. Sarma also revealed, "I called Mizoram CM six times when firing was taking place. He said 'sorry' and invited me for talks in Aizawl". As he paid tribute and called for a Rs 50 lakh compensation to five deceased police officials, he rejected the speculation of imposition of an economic blockade. He said, "I have ordered security for people of Mizoram who are in Assam. Assam doesn't believe in an economic blockade. Assam doesn't believe in taking revenge." He made clear that he has ordered his police to not fire any shots.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga was extremely saddened by the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border. Speaking to Republic, he explained his state's version of events, and stated that the trouble ensued when over 200 Assam policemen along with the IGP and District Magistrate entered Mizoram. He showed confidence regarding things moving in the right direction. Responding to a specific question, he confirmed the CRPF had stepped in to quell the tensions. "Both of us, the Assam Chief Minister and myself, we spoke to the Union Home Minister. The Union Home Minister said that let the Assam police go back again. I said that is agreed. So, they went back. In the course of the firing, I am saddened that 6 Assam policemen were killed and more than 50 people were injured. On our side, one of our policemen was slightly injured."

What the Mizoram-Assam border dispute is all about?

The latest cases of clashes along the border lie near Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Colasib district. Fresh construction alleged by Mizoram in the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area has become a flashpoint of the dispute.

The Mizoram Assam dispute dates back to the colonial area after the British demarcated Cachar plains and the Lushai Hills. After several rounds of discussions, the Inner Line Reserve Forest demarcation was arrived upon with the consultation of Mizo chiefs in 1875. After independence, states such as Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram were carved out of Assam. When the princely state of Manipur was demarcated in 1993, tensions emerged since its boundary began from the Lushai Hills and Cachar district of Assam. This was not accepted by the natives of Mizoram. Thus the state continued to demand that its borders with Assam be determined according to the British government's 1875 agreement. It also claimed that several Mizo-speaking districts had become a part of Assam during the post-independence demarcation.

Image Credits - PTI



With inputs from ANI