On Assam Rajya Sabha Poll Drubbing, Congress Accuses Ally AIUDF Of 'betrayal'

In a key political development, the Congress party on Friday accused the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of first demonstrating support to its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam and then betraying the party by cross-voting. The development comes after Assam's Congress party candidate for Rajya Sabha polls, Ripun Bora lost to BJP's candidate Pabitra Margherita.

Blaming the AIUDF for not keeping their promise, Congress stated, "Five AIUDF MLAs came to Chief Minister's residence at around 8 am today. They have tarnished the image of Assam. It is a betrayal in Rajya Sabha elections," read the official letter by Congress. It was also claimed by the grand old party that the 5 AIUDF MLAs met Assam CM Hemanta Sarma on Thursday morning after the polls.

Taking to Twitter to share the letter, Congress' Assam unit wrote, "Truth shall prevail. BJP won the Rajya Sabha seats piggybacking on AIUDF's back. 5 MLAs of AIUDF seen meeting CM at his residence early in the morning."

Truth shall prevail. BJP won the Rajya Sabha seats piggybacking on AIUDF’s back. 5 MLAs of AIUDF seen meeting CM at his residence early in the morning. @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @JitendraSAlwar @BhupenKBorah #RajyaSabhaElection pic.twitter.com/moWeHud8Y4 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) April 1, 2022

Congress close to losing principal Oppn status in Rajya Sabha

The BJP and ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam that went to the polls on Wednesday. The Congress party had calculated the win of their candidate following the support demonstrated by AIUDF, however, cross-voting by the AIUDF and Congress MLAs resulted in the loss of Congress candidate Ripun Bora. Notably, this will be the first time Congress will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

The votes tally is as follows: BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita - 46 votes; UPPL's candidate Rwngwra Narzary - 44 votes; Congress candidate Ripun Bora - 35 votes, whereas 1 vote was cancelled.

With the BJP's triumph in Assam, the party's tally in the Rajya Sabha has now reached 100, thereby becoming the first party to achieve the feat since 1988. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma took to social media to announce the victory and stated, "We won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam (one by the BJP and other by UPPL, our partner) by a huge margin of 11 and 9 votes respectively."

With the drubbing in the Assam elections, Congress is close to the mark of losing the status of principal opposition party in the upper house of the Parliament. The Party is now pinning hope on the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka and Gujarat.