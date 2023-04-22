On Atiq Ahmed Murder, Akhilesh Yadav Says, 'Questions Should Be Asked From UP Government'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the murder of the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and stated that questions should be asked from the state government on this. Yadav's remark came in response to a query on the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in the presence of UP police.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of Eid, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh said, "Questions from Delhi and Noida are being asked on WhatsApp. You should ask questions (about Atiq Ahmed's murder) to officials and the government rather than me. I can only say that there should be no atmosphere of fear and there should be no discrimination against happiness." Earlier also, the SP leader slammed the BJP government over Atiq's killing, saying, "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high."

It is pertinent to mention that recently Akhilesh's uncle and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav made a controversial statement saying that Atiq was killed as a result of a "media trial." He also praised the gangster saying that he won many elections and was never convicted in any single case except the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Notably, Atiq and his brother Ashraf who were under the custody of the Uttar Pradesh police were shot dead by three gunmen on April 15.

Akhilesh lashes out at UP government

Lashing out at the BJP government in the state, the former CM on Saturday said, "Inflation and unemployment are at their highest level. Regarding farmers, did the government make any arrangements on how to buy wheat from farmers? The government has failed at procuring wheat. Their programme to end unemployment also failed. They also failed at stopping inflation."

Batting for the caste census in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav added, "Ram Rajya and Socialism are possible when caste census is done. Only after the caste census, there be Sabka Sath and Sabka Vishwas. With caste census, discrimination will end and democracy will get stronger."