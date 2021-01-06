On Bird Flu, Animal Husbandry Min Giriraj Singh Says 'no Worries From Cooked Eggs & Meat'

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network about the bird flu outbreak in the country asserted that "there is no need to panic." The BJP leader said that the government has issued an advisory to all the states regarding this and all are "alert".

'All the states and Centre are alert'

"This has been detected in the country because the migratory birds have brought it here. People of the country first came to know about it in the year 2006. In October last year, we had issued an advisory to all the states, created a website which has all the protocols, there is a control room as well. There is no need to panic. All the states and Centre are alert," the Union Minister said.

Speaking on the culling of birds in the affected states and the measures government has taken to compensate or help people in the poultry industry, Giriraj Singh said, "It depends on the state governments on how they see it and manage it. We provide compensation to them."

On the precautions, people need to take while eating meat and eggs during such times, the Minister said that there is no need to fear. "World Organisation for Animal Health has said that there is no need to fear. There is no harm in eating properly cooked meat and eggs," he said.

Status of Avian Influenza in the country

Earlier in the day, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying confirmed Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. The ministry informed this after the samples from these states were tested positive by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research -National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD).

READ | Bird flu: J and K, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on alert; culling of chickens and ducks starts in Kerala

READ | Punjab issues advisory for surveillance of poultry farms, wetlands amid bird flu scare

In an official statement, the ministry said in Rajasthan, bird flu is reported in crows in Baran, Kota and Jhalawar district, while Madhya Pradesh also reported the disease in crows in Mandsaur, Indore and Malwa districts. "In Himachal Pradesh, the bird flu is reported in migratory birds in Kangra, while in Kerala it is reported in poultry-duck in Kottayam and Allapuzha districts," it said. The ministry said an advisory was issued to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2021, asking to avoid further spread of the infection. The ministry also informed that it has set up a control room in New Delhi to keep watch on the situation and to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by state authorities.

READ | Bird Flu outbreak in India: Control room set up in Delhi; mass bird deaths in many states

READ | Bird flu confirmed in dead crows in 2 more MP districts