On BJP's 42nd Foundation Day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Asserts 'will Soon Bring UCC In State'

On Wednesday, the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was celebrated in Dehradun by the state BJP wing, with Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, attending the event. Speaking to his party workers at the BJP foundation day event, CM Dhami said that he will soon bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the state of Uttarkhand.

"I promised people that Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state, for which a committee has been constituted," Chief Minister Dhami said.

It's worth noting that Goa is the only state with a Uniform Civil Code that applies to everyone, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. It has been following the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867, often known as the Uniform Civil Code. The UCC lasted when it was freed from Portuguese authority because of Section 5(1) of the Goa, Daman, and Diu Administration Act, 1962.

Speaking at the 42nd foundation day of the BJP, CM Dhami said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Article 370 was abolished, bringing close the idea of one rule for everyone. "We will have one rule for everyone. We will soon bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)," CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also acknowledged the work of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 1951, a predecessor of the BJP.

"Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee made a memorable contribution to making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," Dhami said. Mookerjee was a staunch nationalist and was against Article 370. "Article 370 has been removed from Kashmir today under the leadership of the Prime Minister," CM Dhami added and praised the Prime Minister for the move.

Committee making draft for UCC in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that the committee set up to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state is "working on the first draught" and that it will be implemented as soon as the final draft is ready.

While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, “That committee is making a draft, and on the basis of that, the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand. In the first Cabinet, we have prepared a note, which is being worked upon.”

Earlier, before the Assembly election in Uttarkhand, CM Dhami promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) once voted to power. Dhami said that his party would ensure the implementation of UCC for the welfare of the state and to enhance social harmony.

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP goverment will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith" the CM said.

A UCC is a comprehensive set of common laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and others. At present, every religion has its own personal law. The aim of UCC is to ensure equality. However, the move is opposed by several Opposition parties in the state.