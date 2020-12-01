On BSF Raising Day, DG Rakesh Asthana Promises To Protect India From Pak's Infiltrations

Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana during his speech on the BSF's 56th Raising day paid tribute to all those BSF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Slamming Pakistan for practising terrorism, DG Rakesh Asthana said that the Central Armed Police Force will always stand to protect the country from the neighbour's cowardly infiltration attempts. During his address, the BSF DG also informed that the largest border guarding force in the world was earlier constituted with 25 battalions and now it has 192 battalions.

DG Rakesh Asthana said, "I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,000 km long international border of the country. "

DG Rakesh Asthana speaks at BSF Raising Day

DG Rakesh Asthana also mentioned that BSF has been working to find technical solutions to counter drone infiltrations on the western border. He also shared one such incident where BSF used a drone to intercept another drone which was carrying a huge payload of weapons and ammunition in Jammu's Kathua sector. On the occasion of BSF Raising Day, BSF DG said that BSF is determined to protect the country from terrorism.

BSF's 56th Raising Day

As the Border Security Force on Tuesday celebrated its 56th Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the force.

Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

बीएसएफ ने अपने शौर्य और पराक्रम से अपने आदर्श वाक्य 'जीवन पर्यन्त कर्तव्य' को सदैव चरितार्थ किया है।



आज @BSF_India के 56वें स्थापना दिवस पर मैं बल के सभी बहादुर जवानों को उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा और समर्पण के लिए नमन करता हूँ।



भारत को अपनी रणविजयी ‘सीमा सुरक्षा बल’ पर गर्व है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2020

Warm greetings to @BSF_India personnel and their families on their Raising Day. The BSF is India’s first line of defence and plays an important role in safeguarding our borders. I salute their service and sacrifice in service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 1, 2020

Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day

The Border Security Force (BSF), which is the largest border guarding force in the world, is celebrating its 56th Raising day on December 1, 2020. Tasked with guarding India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders, BSF plays a very vital role in ensuring the security and integrity of the nation. The Central Armed Police Force was conceived by the policymakers as a force which is capable of guarding the borders during wars and also to assist the army as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. It is led by DG Rakesh Asthana.

