On BSF's 56th Raising Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh State India's Pride

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 56th raising day on Tuesday, and on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have hailed the force, tweeting the following:

Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

बीएसएफ ने अपने शौर्य और पराक्रम से अपने आदर्श वाक्य 'जीवन पर्यन्त कर्तव्य' को सदैव चरितार्थ किया है।



आज @BSF_India के 56वें स्थापना दिवस पर मैं बल के सभी बहादुर जवानों को उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा और समर्पण के लिए नमन करता हूँ।



भारत को अपनी रणविजयी ‘सीमा सुरक्षा बल’ पर गर्व है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2020

Warm greetings to @BSF_India personnel and their families on their Raising Day. The BSF is India’s first line of defence and plays an important role in safeguarding our borders. I salute their service and sacrifice in service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 1, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to attend the BSF's raising day ceremony on Tuesday, though for unmentioned reasons his appearance has now been cancelled and Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will be attending the function in his stead.

READ | GHMC Hyderabad Election 2020 Voting day LIVE Updates: MoS G Kishan Reddy casts vote

READ | BIG: Centre prepones meeting with farmer leaders to Dec 1 amid protests against farm laws

Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day

The Border Security Force (BSF), which is the largest border guarding force in the world, is celebrating its 56th Raising day on December 1, 2020. Tasked with guarding India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders, BSF plays a very vital role in ensuring the security and integrity of the nation. The Central Armed Police Force was conceived by the policymakers as a force which is capable of guarding the borders during wars and also to assist the army as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. It is led by DG Rakesh Asthana.

READ | PM Modi attacks opposition for 'fearmongering' over agrarian laws; reaches out to farmers

READ | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder unveils projects on Gurpurab; slams Pak for creating tensions