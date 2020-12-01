Last Updated:

On BSF's 56th Raising Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh State India's Pride

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 56th raising day on Tuesday. PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have hailed the force

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 56th raising day on Tuesday, and on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have hailed the force, tweeting the following:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to attend the BSF's raising day ceremony on Tuesday, though for unmentioned reasons his appearance has now been cancelled and Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will be attending the function in his stead.

Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day

The Border Security Force (BSF), which is the largest border guarding force in the world, is celebrating its 56th Raising day on December 1, 2020. Tasked with guarding India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders, BSF plays a very vital role in ensuring the security and integrity of the nation. The Central Armed Police Force was conceived by the policymakers as a force which is capable of guarding the borders during wars and also to assist the army as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. It is led by DG Rakesh Asthana.

